Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $393,000 Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIRR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $85.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.73 and its 200-day moving average is $72.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0419 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

