Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Cboe Global Markets has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBOE traded up $3.17 on Wednesday, hitting $220.47. The company had a trading volume of 369,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,402. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $166.13 and a 52 week high of $221.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cboe Global Markets

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.