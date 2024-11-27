Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Cboe Global Markets has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years.
Cboe Global Markets Price Performance
NASDAQ:CBOE traded up $3.17 on Wednesday, hitting $220.47. The company had a trading volume of 369,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,402. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $166.13 and a 52 week high of $221.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67.
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.
