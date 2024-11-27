Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on December 13th

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Cboe Global Markets has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $217.30 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.01 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBOE. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.42.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. The trade was a 13.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 15.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

