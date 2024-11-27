Capital Counsel LLC NY Purchases 1,080 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Capital Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 10.2% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Counsel LLC NY owned about 0.58% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $238,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 21.7% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.4% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (down previously from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.38.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $417.32 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $398.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $457.31 and a 200-day moving average of $479.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $975.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.32 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

