Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 159.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 738.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE CNI traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $110.72. The company had a trading volume of 81,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.77 and a 200-day moving average of $116.88. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $105.28 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CNI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.67 to $126.29 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Veritas upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.48.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

