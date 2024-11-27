Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPB. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ CPB opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.19. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.31%.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.