Cadence Bank Takes $1.65 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cadence Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $135.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.92. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $136.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

