Cadence Bank Lowers Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Cadence Bank decreased its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,224,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,155,000 after purchasing an additional 28,601 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,635,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,604,000 after buying an additional 193,891 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 887,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,467,000 after acquiring an additional 32,555 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $137.53 on Wednesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.49 and a 52-week high of $141.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.39.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 6.70%. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $1,965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,202,383.50. This trade represents a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

