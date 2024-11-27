Cadence Bank Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cadence Bank decreased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $2,186,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Nutrien by 32.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.939 per share. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Hsbc Global Res cut Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

