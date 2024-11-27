Cadence Bank Buys 711 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cadence Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $290,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $552.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $534.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.41. The company has a market capitalization of $500.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $416.57 and a 52 week high of $552.82.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.