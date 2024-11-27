Cadence Bank Acquires Shares of 51,410 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cadence Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 51,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kopp Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 372.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $67.55 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.67 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.98. The company has a market capitalization of $94.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.