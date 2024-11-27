Cadence Bank Acquires Shares of 51,410 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cadence Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 51,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kopp Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 372.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $67.55 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.67 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.98. The company has a market capitalization of $94.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
