Cadence Bank Acquires 781 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cadence Bank grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,385 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 0.8% of Cadence Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cadence Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,401 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,570. The trade was a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,450 shares of company stock worth $2,911,306. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $156.93 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.67 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $174.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.40.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 37.82%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

