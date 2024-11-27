Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 908 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 974.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Baxter International from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Baxter International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.91.

Baxter International Price Performance

Baxter International stock opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.63. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $44.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 164.38, a P/E/G ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 340.00%.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.