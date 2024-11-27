Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 908 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 974.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Baxter International from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Baxter International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.91.
Baxter International Price Performance
Baxter International stock opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.63. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $44.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 164.38, a P/E/G ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.
Baxter International Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 340.00%.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.
