Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 901 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,928 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.'s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.44. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.02.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

