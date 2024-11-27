Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 6,327 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,327 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 93.4% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $77.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.76. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,577,950. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. This represents a 22.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.