Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 3,468 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 56.2% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LW. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW opened at $76.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.82. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.99 and a one year high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

