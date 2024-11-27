Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 4,172.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 121.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of SRCL opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $61.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 163.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

