Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases 197 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNM. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Unum Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Unum Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,822.56. The trade was a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $227,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,554,355.24. This represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,709 shares of company stock worth $10,956,914 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of UNM opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.26 and its 200 day moving average is $56.88. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Unum Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

