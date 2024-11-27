Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases 15 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 80.0% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 280.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.0 %

United Rentals stock opened at $873.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $454.71 and a one year high of $896.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $821.86 and a 200 day moving average of $733.58.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $751.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.