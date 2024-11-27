Brooklyn Investment Group Makes New $184,000 Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 190,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,446,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,402,000 after acquiring an additional 123,466 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Exelon by 56.4% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 33.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,390,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,249,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.85.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.