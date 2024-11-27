Brooklyn Investment Group Has $434,000 Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,331,000 after purchasing an additional 78,305 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.2% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush set a $330.00 price target on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.08.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $364.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.52. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $398.33. The firm has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.97, a P/E/G ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,954,251.12. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.