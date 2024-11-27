Brooklyn Investment Group Has $250,000 Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 103.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,468,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552,921 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 69.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,225,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,564,711,000 after buying an additional 9,487,387 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,041,204,000 after buying an additional 7,275,279 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Amphenol by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,833,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $662,458,000 after buying an additional 5,293,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,558,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $427,363,000 after acquiring an additional 63,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $9,783,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $61,975,240.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,136,890.88. The trade was a 31.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.53. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

