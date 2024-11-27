Brooklyn Investment Group Acquires 861 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Copart were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 108.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 90,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 336,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $63.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average of $53.24.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

