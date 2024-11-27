Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.548 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($1.35). The company had revenue of C$7.19 billion during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

