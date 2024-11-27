Brokerages Set UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Target Price at $45.18

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.18.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. BNP Paribas started coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth about $176,137,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in UDR by 862.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,086,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,172 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 8,460.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,680,000 after buying an additional 1,976,637 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,499,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,096 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 14.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. UDR has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.17, a PEG ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 459.47%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

