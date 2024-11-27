Brokerages Set NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Target Price at $21.64

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.64.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOV. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Get NOV alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NOV

NOV Stock Down 1.5 %

NOV Dividend Announcement

Shares of NOV stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. NOV has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David D. Harrison sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $28,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,311.10. This represents a 1.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NOV in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in NOV in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 1,590.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.