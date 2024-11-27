Brightline Capital Management LLC Sells 388,000 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Brightline Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 388,000 shares during the period. Beazer Homes USA makes up 1.5% of Brightline Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Brightline Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Beazer Homes USA worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BZH. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Beazer Homes USA

In related news, CFO David I. Goldberg sold 6,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $194,187.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,199,988.24. The trade was a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BZH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BZH traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.50. 67,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.61.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $806.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.42 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

