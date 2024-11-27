Brightline Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 103,000 Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 103,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,912,000. Toll Brothers accounts for about 6.8% of Brightline Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 57.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 114.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded down $3.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,990. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.40 and a 52 week high of $169.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.85.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $3,955,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,029,273.86. This trade represents a 10.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,538.40. The trade was a 9.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,673 shares of company stock valued at $19,684,387. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

