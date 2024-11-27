Brian P. Weber Sells 861 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) EVP Brian P. Weber sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total transaction of $224,987.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,507,703.26. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.62. The company had a trading volume of 157,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.20. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $158.42 and a one year high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 114.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 9.1% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.33.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

