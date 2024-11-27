Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 493,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 1,041,693 shares.The stock last traded at $39.23 and had previously closed at $39.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.95.

Braze Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Braze

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $195,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,589.28. The trade was a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 8,553 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $378,983.43. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 206,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,068.30. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,479 shares of company stock worth $4,414,911 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Braze by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,146,000 after buying an additional 148,366 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Braze by 1.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braze by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter worth $5,714,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Braze by 5.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

