BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) Insider Charles Maling Purchases 1,200,000 Shares

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH – Get Free Report) insider Charles Maling purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$24,000.00 ($15,584.42).

BPH Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Get BPH Energy alerts:

About BPH Energy

(Get Free Report)

Read More

BPH Energy Limited invests in biotechnology and oil and gas exploration and development industries in Australia. It also offers biomedical research services. The company was formerly known as BioPharmica Limited. BPH Energy Limited was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Stirling, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for BPH Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BPH Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.