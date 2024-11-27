Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Director Acquires C$44,000.00 in Stock

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) Director Robert Berthold Espey purchased 200 shares of Boyd Group Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$220.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00.

Boyd Group Services Trading Down 1.1 %

Boyd Group Services stock traded down C$2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$216.39. 77,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,243. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$198.61 and a 52 week high of C$324.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$214.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$229.55.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.46). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 7.1452646 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$306.00 to C$280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cormark dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$275.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$277.75.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

