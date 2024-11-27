Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Director Acquires C$44,000.00 in Stock

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) Director Robert Berthold Espey purchased 200 shares of Boyd Group Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$220.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00.
Boyd Group Services stock traded down C$2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$216.39. 77,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,243. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$198.61 and a 52 week high of C$324.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$214.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$229.55.
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.46). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 7.1452646 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$306.00 to C$280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cormark dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$275.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$277.75.
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
