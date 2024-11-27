BNP Paribas Sells 2,871 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

BNP Paribas cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the period. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $11,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.14. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.66 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $85.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

