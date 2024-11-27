BNP Paribas Purchases Shares of 14,024 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 21.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,749,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,266,000 after purchasing an additional 842,109 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 29,701.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 596,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,325,000 after buying an additional 594,330 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Progressive by 206.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 875,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,207,000 after acquiring an additional 590,235 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth $116,852,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 457.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 651,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,366,000 after acquiring an additional 534,754 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,981 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $748,678.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,555.95. The trade was a 10.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. The trade was a 13.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,209 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,979 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR opened at $268.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.36. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $149.14 and a 52 week high of $268.16.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.18. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $19.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.95 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.81.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

