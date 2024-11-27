BNP Paribas Lowers Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

BNP Paribas lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,667 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.4% of BNP Paribas’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $33,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,784,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,352,992,000 after buying an additional 4,186,133 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,974,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,721,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783,802 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 669.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,721,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,998 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,226.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,983,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,200,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $183.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $953.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.66. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $95.25 and a 12 month high of $212.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 billion. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.5484 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 31.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

