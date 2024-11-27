BNP Paribas Has $5.14 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

BNP Paribas increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,247,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,945,000 after purchasing an additional 907,972 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,464,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,717,000 after buying an additional 2,590,780 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,135,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,061,000 after acquiring an additional 883,659 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,660,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,536,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,543,000 after acquiring an additional 101,278 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $101.96 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $83.99 and a twelve month high of $106.33. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.69.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Abbe Luersman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $909,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,391.84. This trade represents a 47.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.