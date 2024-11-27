BNP Paribas Financial Markets Trims Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,885 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.28% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $127,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3,400.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 734 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.15, for a total transaction of $561,620.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,805,551.60. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.14, for a total transaction of $662,611.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,239 shares in the company, valued at $124,135,548.46. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,913,521 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $840.36.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of MPWR opened at $572.08 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.00 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $820.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $822.73.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

