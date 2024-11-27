BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of ZWU stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 183,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,311. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.71. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of C$9.67 and a 12 month high of C$11.42.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.