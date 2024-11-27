BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (ZWB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 27th

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Stock Up 0.1 %

ZWB traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$20.15. The company had a trading volume of 103,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,555. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$16.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$19.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.53.

