Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,907,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,289,908,000 after purchasing an additional 406,287 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,459,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,372,000 after acquiring an additional 368,557 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 901,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Crocs by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,322,000 after purchasing an additional 89,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its stake in Crocs by 6.7% in the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 521,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,141,000 after purchasing an additional 32,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ CROX opened at $104.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $85.71 and a one year high of $165.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. Crocs had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $182.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crocs

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.60 per share, with a total value of $252,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. This trade represents a 31.71 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan L. Healy purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,404.40. This trade represents a 4.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.