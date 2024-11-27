Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $3.34 Million in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,000. Boot Barn comprises about 0.8% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Boot Barn at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Boot Barn by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 66,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 653.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

NYSE BOOT opened at $138.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 2.16. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.37 and a 52-week high of $169.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.42 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOOT. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Boot Barn from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lowered Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

Boot Barn Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

