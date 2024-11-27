Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $3.34 Million in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,000. Boot Barn comprises about 0.8% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Boot Barn at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Boot Barn by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 66,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 653.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000.
Boot Barn Stock Performance
NYSE BOOT opened at $138.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 2.16. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.37 and a 52-week high of $169.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOOT. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Boot Barn from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lowered Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.
Boot Barn Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
