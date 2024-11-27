Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AerCap by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in AerCap by 89.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $100.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $100.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.74 and its 200 day moving average is $93.85.

AerCap Announces Dividend

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. AerCap’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

