Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 0.7% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,244.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,183.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $914.50 and a 52-week high of $1,255.30.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $856,849. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,242.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.