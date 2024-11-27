Blue Owl Capital Co. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:OBDC)

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Blue Owl Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years. Blue Owl Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 86.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.5%.
Blue Owl Capital Price Performance
Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.86.
Blue Owl Capital Company Profile
Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.
