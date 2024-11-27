Blake G. Modersitzki Sells 10,029 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 10,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $141,609.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 281,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,795.12. This represents a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Weave Communications Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Weave Communications stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,202. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weave Communications
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEAV. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $11,590,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Weave Communications by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,760,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,139,000 after buying an additional 1,091,028 shares during the period. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,308,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,342,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,374,000 after buying an additional 312,392 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $1,816,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Weave Communications Company Profile
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
