BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years.

Get BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% alerts:

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Trading Up 0.4 %

BANFP stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.80. 9 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.