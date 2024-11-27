Bell Investment Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.98. The stock had a trading volume of 57,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,975. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.36 and a fifty-two week high of $101.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.11.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

