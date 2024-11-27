Bell Investment Advisors Inc Increases Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 604.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,271,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,876,000 after buying an additional 157,659 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,833,000 after buying an additional 2,003,672 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,413,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,104,000 after buying an additional 222,213 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,414,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,072,000 after buying an additional 21,376 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,062,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,280,000 after purchasing an additional 36,046 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.09. 191,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,369. The firm has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.91.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

