Bell Investment Advisors Inc Increases Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,519 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF makes up approximately 10.0% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned about 0.97% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $54,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.15. 103,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,335. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.66 and a 52-week high of $100.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.99.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.