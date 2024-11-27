Bell Investment Advisors Inc Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% during the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VBR traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.08. 40,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,584. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $162.52 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.57 and a 200 day moving average of $194.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.